Indosat and China Mobile partner on the development of connectivity technology

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies, specifically to deliver innovative and competitive digital solutions that meet the needs of their global customers.

“The partnership between Indosat and China Mobile International will help to bring innovative new digital solutions to our customers in Indonesia,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

“It is another step forward in our partnership-first approach that is accelerating the nation’s digital transformation to unlock the infinite possibilities. We look forward to working together to grow our businesses and further our larger purpose to connect and empower the people of Indonesia.”

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Danny Buldansyah, director and chief business officer at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Ge Jianbao, director and executive vice president, chief financial officer at China Mobile International.

The signing ceremony in Jakarta was also attended by Sinha and and Gao Tongqing, executive vice president at China Mobile Communications Group.

Indosat through Indosat Singapore Pte Ltd (ISPL) and CMI aim to enhance their competitive positioning and business growth by delivering world-class digital solutions that better serve the needs of customers in Indonesia and other global markets. Indosat and CMI have also agreed to jointly explore strategies to expand their businesses into new and existing markets and to monetize the 5G market.

“Now is an opportune time to move forward with our partners to accelerate collaboration between the digital economies of China and Southeast Asia,” said Tongqing.

“China Mobile will do its best to help create an intelligent digital ecosystem in the region, integrating technology, capital, and industry to strengthen regional economic cooperation and provide a "digital innovation platform" for regional prosperity.”