JLL welcomes new data centre director in EMEA

This newly created role comes amid the continued expansion of JLL’s data centre team as well as growing demand for data centre services in the region.

“As our industry continues to grow at an exponential rate, the demand for expert knowledge of the market combined with transactional expertise is also rising,” said Tom Glover, head of data centre transactions, EMEA at JLL.

“Having Sam on board places us in an excellent position to drive the continued evolution of our data centres team in EMEA and strengthen our ability to provide expert advice to occupiers, operators, investors, capital providers and developers looking for suitable locations for data centres that meet regulatory and environmental criteria. I am pleased to welcome Sam to the team.”

In his new role, Rose will be responsible for site provisioning, acquisition and disposals, working closely with Tom Glover to meet the increasing demand for transactional services from operator, developer and investor clients.

To the position he brings strong industry experience having supported hyperscalers and data centre operators’ expansion into new markets. He most recently served as land transaction advisor at Cushman & Wakefield for the EMEA data centres team.

“Data centre location strategy is becoming more critical in Europe, and there are important success factors to consider when determining the best location for data centres,” added Rose.

“We’re seeing cloud providers, investors, developers and operators starting to take a more strategic geographic and environmental approach to data centre site selection. I look forward to working with the wider JLL team to support our clients’ requirements.”

According to the latest figures by JLL demand for data centres in Europe’s tier one markets is up by over 20% year-on-year, with uptake reaching 218MW at the end of Q3 of 2023.

This surge in data centres driven by generative AI has also led to more competition for the best locations for future data centres.