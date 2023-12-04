Singtel secures first green loan

The loan is provided by DBS, OCBS, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB, which have also been appointed as green loan coordinators.

Singtel will use the loan proceeds to refinance the borrowings and support the operations of DC West and DC Kim Chuan. The two data centres must maintain at least a Green Mark GoldPlus certification from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority as part of the green loan criteria.

Both DC West and DC Kim Chuan have already attained Green Mark Platinum certification, the highest attainable certification available.

“Singtel is committed to aligning our borrowings with our environmental objectives, and we are pleased to work with DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB to invest in a more sustainable future for everyone,” said Arthur Lang, CFO at Singtel.

“We will build on the success of our sustainability-linked loans, bonds and other efforts, to further expand our portfolio of green financing initiatives under Olives, Singtel Group’s sustainable financing programme.

“We will also continue exploring ways to incorporate technologies such as liquid cooling and AI to further improve the efficiency of all our data centres, including our upcoming DC Tuas.”

Singtel remains one of Singapore’s largest and most advanced data centre operators. In addition to DC Kim Chuan and DC West, which offer a combined 62MW of capacity, Singtel recently broke ground on its new hyper-connected 58MW green data centre, DC Tuas in Singapore.

In the region, Singtel has partnered with Telkom and Medco Power in Indonesia and GULF and AIS in Thailand to develop data centre in Batam and Bangkok.

The company’s data centre portfolio will offer a combined capacity of over 155MW once the sites become operational in 2025, with room to scale up to more than 200MW.

In September, leading global investment firm KKR agreed to invest up to S1.1 billion for a 20% stake in Singtel’s regional data centre business.