Alliance Networks and Salam partner on connectivity solutions in the region

The partnership between the two uses the strengths of both companies to deliver advanced connectivity solutions to businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and beyond.

“We are thrilled collaborate with Alliance Networks to provide exceptional connectivity solutions to customers in the region,” said Ahmed AL Anqari, CEO at Salam.

“This collaboration enables us to leverage our respective strengths and deliver advanced digital services to businesses, driving innovation and growth across the region.”

The integration of Salam's network infrastructure, including data centres and international subsea cables, with Alliance Networks' regional presence and commercial partnerships, will enable the provision of high-capacity connectivity services that meet the growing demands of its customers.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Salam to deploy and expand our Network in the region,” added Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we will provide high-capacity connectivity services that meet the growing demands of customers and enable the delivery of advanced digital services across the region."

The collaboration between Alliance Networks and Salam is underpinned by a shared vision between the two to provide exceptional connectivity services to customers in the region.

The partnership will focus on fostering innovation and driving economic growth, while at the same time creating new opportunities for businesses, governments and international organisations.

In related news, last month Alliance Networks announced plans to boost connectivity in the Gulf region with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) optical fibre.

The company has signed partnership agreements with multiple regional and global digital infrastructure, submarine and terrestrial cable systems and technology partners including the GCCIA, Gulf Bridge International (GBI), Amsterdam IX (AMS-IX) and regional telecom and infrastructure service providers.