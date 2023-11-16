Telxius joins Google’s Firmina subsea cable system

Due to go live in 2024, Firmina will connect the East Coast of the US to Las Toninas in Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil and Punta del Este Uruguay. For its part, Telxius will host Firmina in its Santos digital hub in Brazil.

With addition of this new cable, Telxius customers will benefit from three redundant routes between the US and Brazil (Firmina, Brusa and SAm-1) as well as three redundant routes extending to Argentina (Firmina, Tannat and SAm-1).

This suite of infrastructure offerings will bolster Telxius’ network resilience, delivering robust and low-latency connectivity across the Americas. In addition, these network routes will increase international connectivity and boost the digital economy and creating opportunities for businesses.

“We are excited about joining Firmina which demonstrates our commitment to delivering low latency, enhanced diversity and high-capacity networking across the Americas for our customers and partners,” said Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.

“In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, we believe in the continuous growth of our international submarine cable network to create major business opportunities for all of us involved. We are also thrilled to announce the expansion of our collaboration with Google and confirm our shared mission to jointly invest in internet infrastructure."

The Telxius network is comprised of over 100,000km of subsea and terrestrial fibre, including eight subsea systems: Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral, Tikal, and now Firmina.

In related news, October saw Telxius confirm plans to extend its high-capacity subsea cable Tikal, to Cancun, Mexico.

The subsea cable project was announced as a joint project with America Movil in January 2023. It will connect Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to Boca Raton, in the US. The system will be called AMX3 by América Móvil and Tikal by Telxius.