Telxius to extend Tikal subsea cable to Mexico

The subsea cable project was announced as a joint project with America Movil in January 2023. It will connect Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to Boca Raton, in the US. The system will be called AMX3 by América Móvil and Tikal by Telxius.

This extension branch project will be led by Telxius independently, with the related supply contract is already in force with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

“The extension demonstrates Telxius’ continuous commitment to providing state-of-the-art, digital infrastructure in the Caribbean and throughout the Americas,” said Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.

“Our partners and customers benefit from an ultrahigh capacity network, low latency and enhanced resiliency. We are proud of our ongoing expansion efforts, ensuring connectivity to key digital hubs in the Americas and Europe.”

Tikal's main trunk will launch with an initial design capacity of 380Tbps with an estimated ready for service (RFS) date of mid-2026. The cable will now land in Mexico through the extension to Cancun with the option to extend it further to Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Telxius network spans 100,000km of terrestrial fibre as well a number of subsea cable systems including Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral and soon Tikal.

In related news, earlier this year Telxius boosted its distributed denial-of-service mitigation with the addition of new scrubbing centres in Latin America.

One of the centres is located on the Pacific coast in Lurin, Peru and the other on the Atlantic coast in Santos, Brazil.