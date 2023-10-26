Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Telxius to extend Tikal subsea cable to Mexico

Natalie Bannerman
October 26, 2023 11:14 AM
Tikal Cancun Extension.png

Telxius has confirmed plans to extend its high-capacity subsea cable Tikal, to Cancun, Mexico.

The subsea cable project was announced as a joint project with America Movil in January 2023. It will connect Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to Boca Raton, in the US. The system will be called AMX3 by América Móvil and Tikal by Telxius.

This extension branch project will be led by Telxius independently, with the related supply contract is already in force with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

“The extension demonstrates Telxius’ continuous commitment to providing state-of-the-art, digital infrastructure in the Caribbean and throughout the Americas,” said Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.

“Our partners and customers benefit from an ultrahigh capacity network, low latency and enhanced resiliency. We are proud of our ongoing expansion efforts, ensuring connectivity to key digital hubs in the Americas and Europe.”

Tikal's main trunk will launch with an initial design capacity of 380Tbps with an estimated ready for service (RFS) date of mid-2026. The cable will now land in Mexico through the extension to Cancun with the option to extend it further to Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Telxius network spans 100,000km of terrestrial fibre as well a number of subsea cable systems including Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral and soon Tikal.

In related news, earlier this year Telxius boosted its distributed denial-of-service mitigation with the addition of new scrubbing centres in Latin America.

One of the centres is located on the Pacific coast in Lurin, Peru and the other on the Atlantic coast in Santos, Brazil.

Topics

News NewsInfrastructure and NetworksSubsea
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe