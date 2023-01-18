América Móvil, Telxius to build new subsea cable

Named AMX3 by América Móvil and Tikal by Telxius, the cable will be the highest capacity undersea cable to connect Puerto Barrios (Guatemala) with Boca Raton (US) with an additional possible landing in Cancun, Mexico.

It will feature an initial estimated capacity of 190Tbps and will serve a key route in the Caribbean with reliability and security, the companies said in a release.

The supply contract is already in force with ASN and will offer options to increase capacity and to incorporate additional branching units to serve other destinations.

For América Móvil, this is a new step to build a substantial subsea network in the Americas, delivering a capacity through more than 197,000km, including the AMX-1 submarine cable that extends 18,300km and connects the US to central and South America with 13 landing points.

For Telxius, it now has what it calls a “robust set of new next-generation subsea cables fully serving the Americas and Europe while enhancing Telxius traditional routes”.

The cable is the 7th next-generation cable it added to its network since 2018.

Overall Telxius will feature a 82,000km network that has been designed to connect the main digital data hubs on both sides of the Atlantic.