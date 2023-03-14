Telxius scrubbing centres to boost DDoS defence

The centres are strategically located, one on the Pacific coast in Lurin, Peru and the other on the Atlantic coast in Santos, Brazil.

The centres add to the company’s existing mitigators in the US and Europe and take advantage of its low-latency, high-availability submarine cable infrastructure for traffic handling.

“Our customers will benefit from advanced DDoS protection and an increased overall mitigation capacity of the service,” said Mónica Martínez, CMO at Telxius.

“Latencies will also improve significantly in the delivery of scrubbed traffic in certain regions of South America due to the strategic location of the mitigators, one on each coast of the continent.”

The new development adds to the security services and infrastructure that Telxius provides in Latin America over its network of high-capacity fibre optic subsea cables.

The Telxius network spans over 82,000km of high-capacity submarine cables, including seven next-generation systems, Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral and the recently announced Tikal.