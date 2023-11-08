euNetworks delivers ultra-low latency to Euronext exchange

Euronext is a pan-European market infrastructure which connects European economies to global capital markets.

These newly optimised trading routes connect from London and Frankfurt to Euronext’s main data centre in Bergamo, Italy.

With multiple hardware upgrades and over 52km of route reductions the company has been able to deliver ultra-low latency services.

“We focus on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers,” said Paula Cogan, chief executive officer at euNetworks.

“Our dedicated euTrade network platform delivers market-leading connectivity performance to the financial services community. euNetworks is a leader in investing in European critical infrastructure with a focused strategy, and we are proud to have an ongoing roadmap for further optimisations. Our customers can continue to rely on our platform for the speed and diversity they need.”

euNetworks’ euTrade solution is a dedicated network platform meeting the bandwidth needs of the financial services community.

In related news, last month researchers from The University of York in collaboration with the Quantum Communications Hub and euNetworks successfully demonstrated that quantum communication is possible between the UK and Ireland.

The team, led by Professor Marco Lucamarini from the University of York, ran a series of experiments using euNetworks’ subsea cable, called Rockabill which connects Ireland to England spannning 224km in length between Portrane and Southport cable landing stations without amplification or a repeating system.

Prior to this, July saw euNetworks and Inter.link, a Network-as-a-Service and internet connectivity provider, working together to support Inter.link’s international expansion plans.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, euNetworks is to deliver long haul connectivity covering Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, the UK and Ireland, as well as metro dark fibre in Berlin, Frankfurt and Vienna.