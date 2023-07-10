Inter.link picks euNetworks’ to power Europe expansion plans

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, euNetworks is to deliver long haul connectivity covering Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, the UK and Ireland, as well as metro dark fibre in Berlin, Frankfurt and Vienna.

This infrastructure forms part of Inter.link’s core backbone in Europe and will see Inter.link monitoring the associated carbon impact of euNetworks’ services.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with Inter.link and supporting the team as they move forward with their exciting growth plans,” said Paula Cogan, chief executive officer of euNetworks.

“We value the trust Inter.link has put in euNetworks and the close alignment and commitment both companies have to the sustainable growth of the European bandwidth market. We look forward to developing this partnership to enable and support Inter.link’s customers as their bandwidth needs grow, and their sustainability strategies develop.”

Inter.link network infrastructure expansion plans include adding 26 new European points of presence as part of a phased global target of more than 50. Leveraging euNetworks’ multi-route and long-haul network, with its densely meshed fibre city networks, gives Inter.link a seamless connectivity solution.

The two also share ambitious ESG targets. Inter.link’s has become carbon neutral, with plans to be net-zero for emissions by 2025.

euNetworks’ has also set ambitious emissions reduction targets as part of a roadmap to drive down emissions across the business and its entire value chain.

“It is an exciting growth phase here at Inter.link as we build our global platform for delivery of automated connectivity solutions,” said Theo Voss, CEO & co-founder of Inter.link.

“We needed to work with a backbone provider who is committed to and actively investing in Europe’s future critical infrastructure, offers a unique solution in the market, has a strong track record in best-in-class service delivery and demonstrates alignment to our ESG values. euNetworks consistently delivers in all those areas and is the only bandwidth infrastructure provider able to deliver measured carbon impacts on network projects and their services. We look forward to collaborating further as we move forward with our connectivity plans.”