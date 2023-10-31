Pulsant ploughs £4.5m into Manchester data centre

The funds will expand Pulsant platformEDGE in the Northwest, delivering 300kW of additional IT capacity alongside upgrades to connectivity and cooling.

The Data Hall 4 expansion is set to be completed in December 2023, expanding the facility by 320 metres squared, marking a 30% increase.

Clients will be able to access LINX peering services on site as well as global clouds via the three Megaport nodes provides by Pulsant across the UK.

Situated close to Manchester city centre, the facility will support business innovation and growth across the Northwest and beyond with high bandwidth, low latency connectivity partners.

Ben Cranham, COO at Pulsant, comments: “For regional businesses to thrive, they need access to a high bandwidth, low latency interconnection network.

“This investment in Manchester extends our commitment to support the growing technology demand for regional data centre access and colocation services across the Northwest.

“It supports Greater Manchester Council forward-thinking digital strategy and evolving regional ecosystem, enabling Manchester to become one of the leading digital economies in the next five years.”

Pulsant says it is committed to achieving sustainable business operations, with near-term carbon reduction targets approved by the SBTi as part of its journey to Net Zero by 2050.