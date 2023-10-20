Airtel Money and TerraPay unveil mobile money partnership

"Airtel Tanzania is committed to offering innovative solutions that cater to our customers' daily needs and provide value,” said Andrew Rugamba, Airtel Money director.

“With the launch of Airtel Money in partnership with TerraPay in the UAE, we aim to address the payment challenges our customers encounter when travelling to Dubai.”

Rugamba says that Airtel Money is continuously evolving to be more inclusive as it looks to provide faster, more convenient and cost-effective services.

Willie Kanyeki, regional director for East and Southern Africa at TerraPay spoke about the significance of the partnership with Airtel Money Tanzania.

He described the partnership as a strategic initiative aimed at advancing financial inclusion in the country and encouraging the transition to a cashless economy.

"Airtel Money and TerraPay's partnership demonstrates the commitment Airtel Money has towards its customers,” he added.

“They continue to offer products and services that customers enjoy anytime, anywhere, a policy TerraPay lives by."