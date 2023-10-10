GMS makes three female c’level appointments in line with growth strategy

Kateryna Nakonechna has been promoted to the role of chief commercial officer, carrier and wholesale business; Lisa Goodenough has been appointed as chief legal and compliance officer and Ayesha Rashid has been named as chief strategy officer.

“I’d like to officially welcome Kateryna, Lisa and Ayesha to their new positions as part of the GMS executive team,” said Charles Upchurch, CEO of GMS.

“As a group, we are expanding globally at a rapid pace and we need talented people that are dedicated to delivering success. I look forward to working closely with all of our new CXOs on our exciting opportunities.”

Nakonechna enters the role with 16+ years’ experience in carrier relations and is described as ‘consistently delivered outstanding results for GMS’.

Promoted internally from the role of senior regional director, Nakonechna will report directly to Amer Siraj, chief revenue officer, carrier and wholesale business, and will oversee the company’s MNO sales operations.

“I am excited to continue my journey at GMS, and look forward to deepening our industry partnerships, driving successful revenue growth and delivering enhanced value to our customers,” said Nakonechna.

Goodenough is a legal executive with over 15 years of experience as a national and international head of legal and general counsel. She enters the role having worked for the likes of Vodafone UK and IHS Towers. Over the course of her career, she has led legal teams in the UK and South Africa specialising in carrier services, wholesale, and enterprise.

Goodenough will report directly to Charles Upchurch and is responsible for GMS’s legal and compliance team. She will also be serve as the company secretary of the board of directors.

“GMS is a global leader that plays a critical role in advancing the future of communications,” said Goodenough.

“I am thrilled to be joining and look forward to working with the executive chairman, Iurii Makarenko, the CEO, Charles Upchurch, and the entire organisation on delivering results whilst operating with the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance.”

Rashid is an accomplished international business strategist who has led multi-stakeholder telecoms transformation programmes having worked for the likes of Ooredoo, Virgin Mobile, and Miral Asset Management.

As a former business consulting managing director, Rashid will shape the strategic direction of GMS, refining corporate goals, developing strategic alliances and nurturing partnerships for continued growth and success.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey of strategic transformation,” said Rashid.

“GMS has a vision of purposeful disruption, leveraging emerging technologies and unwavering commitment. Together we look forward to leading and positioning our customers at the forefront of their industries.”

Former chief strategy officer Robert Rose will remain a board member with responsible for corporate M&A.