CMC Networks deploys SD-WAN for top South African law firm

CMC has updated the law firm’s wide-area network (WAN) to a SD-WAN network, while also enhancing its local-area network (LAN), Wifi and cloud technologies.

The SD-WAN was delivered using CMC Networks’ dual IP Premier Direct Internet Access (DIA) service, providing the highest level of SLA to Webber Wentzel, with ultra-low latencies.

“We understand the unique needs of the legal sector and created a solution that delivers high-performance connectivity matched with security and privacy. Webber Wentzel benefits from networking expertise matched with local knowledge and delivery. When managing ultra-sensitive data, how you deploy and manage your network is critical,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

“Enterprises across Africa continue to choose CMC Networks because of our service, support, and ability to deliver solutions wherever our customers operate.

“No matter what vertical industry they’re in, we collaborate and create solutions that serve their specific requirements.”

CMC also designed a full stack Juniper LAN and WiFi solution powered by Juniper’s Mist AI.

The solution combines enterprise-grade ethernet switches and Wi-Fi 6 access points that deliver data to the Mist AI platform, giving unparalleled insights into the local LAN and WAN to improve performance, security and user experience for Webber Wentzel.