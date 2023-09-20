Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network with second PoP in The Philippines

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in the Philippines and 19th in Asia delivering improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

“With the Philippines emerging as a digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region, we are pleased to be able to provide improved connectivity and access to worldwide networks to ePLDT’s customers,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric.

“It is exciting for us to support the economic growth in this region and contribute to growth in this market with our tech infrastructure.”

ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 spans 580 square metres of data centre space and offers 202-rack capacity, meeting colocation needs of enterprises in Makati’s Central Business District, just 11km (6 miles) from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. It is part of PLDT’s 9,000-rack capacity across its 10 data centre facilities.

In addition, ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 serves the greater Manila area with dual power feed per rack and is monitored by 24/7 on-site security and an SLA of 99.98% uptime.

Through this new PoP Customers of ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 and in and around Manila now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports.

At the same time, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 300 exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

Earlier this year, Hurricane Electric deployed a new point of presence (PoP) in Datacenter SyT in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The data centre is operated by Servicios y Telecomunicaciones and gives customers 9,300 square feet of space including remote hands, rack cabinets, office space, and individual server hosting.