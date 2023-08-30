Hurricane Electric unveils first PoP in Argentina at Datacenter SyT

The data centre is operated by Servicios y Telecomunicaciones and gives customers 9,300 square feet of space including remote hands, rack cabinets, office space, and individual server hosting. It is located in downtown Buenos Aires, approximately 30 km from Ezeiza International Airport and has a direct connection to the Buenos Aires IXP, direct connection to the FL-IX in Florida, and access to multiple Tier 1 international transit providers.

“We are excited to support customers in Buenos Aires and all of Argentina with this PoP at Datacenter SyT. The growing tech industry needs reliable IP transit and access to thousands of networks and we are proud to support economic growth and innovation in this region,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric.

Argentina is one of the largest economies in South America, dependent on manufacturing, services, and tourism. Buenos Aires is the largest port in the country and a centre for financial services, manufacturing, and technology, housing the majority of tech companies in the country.

This marks Hurricane Electric’s first PoP location in Argentina and 8th in South America and will provide the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

Through this location, customers of Datacenter SyT and in and around Buenos Aires, Argentina now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports.

At the same time, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 300 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.