EdgeCore selects Zayo for dark fibre connectivity to its Silicon Valley data centre Campus

"We are pleased to bring Zayo on-net in our Silicon Valley data centres," said Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer at EdgeCore.

"The scale of EdgeCore's campus is made more valuable for customers with the addition of Zayo's future-proofed network and global reach.

Leveraging Zayo's Tier-1 fibre network including over 200 IP points of presence (PoPs) across the US, customers at EdgeCore's Silicon Valley campus can access connectivity with guaranteed bandwidth to support their business needs.

Specifically, Zayo's network infrastructure meets EdgeCore customers' growing needs for scale, rapid deployment of additional bandwidth, cloud connectivity and customer end-point connectivity.

"Zayo is excited to be a part of EdgeCore's expansion and provide the connectivity their customers need to be successful in today's digital business era," said Derek Gillespie, chief sales officer, enterprise at Zayo.

"As customer bandwidth demands increase with the rapid growth of technologies like AI, partnerships like this will be hugely important in providing the supporting infrastructure. We look forward to staying at the forefront of this trend and continuing to connect what's next with EdgeCore."

EdgeCore announced the ground-breaking of its Silicon Valley data centre campus in January 2023. Once completed, the LEED-designed campus will support 72MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space.

In related news, earlier this year Zayo confirmed the expansion of its infrastructure footprint with continued investment in its global network.

Specifically, the company announced a series of expansions to its independent fibre network infrastructure, including new long-haul dark fibre routes, increased fibre capacity for existing routes, additional 400 Gbps (400G)-enabled routes and new IP points of presence (PoPs).