Stack Infrastructure unveils first Australian data centre

The 36MW facility is located on a scalable 72MW campus in one of APAC’s fastest growing markets for cloud service providers and large. This latest facility forms part of Stack’s ongoing global expansion plans and will be followed by additional APAC data centre sites in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.

Spanning 3.6 hectares and powered by a 105MW dedicated onsite substation, the 72MW campus features two purpose-built 36MW facilities with separate access points and diverse fibre entry points to support multiple users with separation of security and services.

Both buildings offer air-cooling and flexibility to suit specific client technical, operational, and density needs. The news marks the successful first phase 36MW delivery soon to be followed by the upcoming second 36MW development.

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of our first data centre in Asia Pacific within the high growth hyperscale corridor of Melbourne,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, chief executive officer of Stack APAC.

“This first delivery, of many in Asia Pacific, underscores the harmony between Stack’s deep regional delivery expertise and its proven global development capabilities.”

Stack has announced a number of additional global developments including, a new data centre campus in Osaka, Japan with 72MW of capacity across three planned buildings.

At the same time, it is developing a 36MW campus in Tokyo featuring 18MW under construction and 18MW of expansion capacity. In Seoul, Korea, a 48MW data centre opportunity also exists to bring scalability to a growing market.

In addition, the company has planned a five-building data centre campus offering 250MW of scale in Central Phoenix with a dedicated on-site substation, as well as a 200MW campus in Portland spanning 55 acres, with 96MW currently available for leasing. Lastly, there is a centrally located 84MW hyperscale data centre campus in Frankfurt.