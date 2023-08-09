OneWeb and IP Access International ink distribution agreement in the US

Under the terms of the partnership, IP Access International will integrate OneWeb’s satellite services with all major terrestrial mobile providers in the US, delivering mobile communications through a single service plan and support centre.

"Space-based communications have been a cornerstone of resilient communications for decades, but now with the OneWeb LEO constellation, our SuperGIG solution will be even faster with lower latency. This will be a game-changer for our clients," said Bryan Hill, CEO of IP Access.

The news makes OneWeb’s LEO constellation the first to be integrated into IP Access International’s SuperGIG service, a connectivity solution designed specifically for public safety and enterprise critical mobile operations that aggregates terrestrial and space-based networks.

OneWeb’s satellite technology will complement existing IP Access International services and enable connectivity in rural areas outside of mobile coverage areas, as well as in urban locations affected by natural disasters and other emergencies that impact connectivity.

“Adding OneWeb’s high-performance, low-latency connectivity to the IP Access International portfolio gives customers a new and even more robust solution to ensure they meet their mission, regardless of local connectivity services currently in place. We thank IP Access International and look forward to continuing to help provide reliable and secure solutions to mission critical operations,” said Stephen Beynon, chief commercial officer, OneWeb.

The news follows the completion of OneWeb’s global constellation earlier this year, as the business nears full global connectivity.

In related news, July saw BT and OneWeb, in partnership with the UK government, deliver internet connectivity to Lundy Island, North Devon.

Sitting 19km off the coast of North Devon, Lundy is the first real-world demonstration of BT and OneWeb’s strategic partnership which aims to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to remote locations in the UK and onwards.