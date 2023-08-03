Aligned Data Centers welcomes Mubadala as minority partner

With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority partner in Aligned alongside majority partners managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

“Mubadala is pleased to invest in Aligned, one of the fastest-growing and dynamic data center providers in the Americas. Our investment will support Aligned’s rapid expansion, further reinforcing the company’s position as a preferred partner in the Pan-American data centre market," said Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, chief executive officer of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala.

"In addition to Aligned’s continued business growth, we are further excited by its AI-ready status, making it strategically positioned to support infrastructure requirements for a broad set of AI, ML, and DL services. We look forward to working with Aligned’s talented management and employees to deliver essential digital infrastructure across the Americas.”

Aligned offers both colocation and build-to-suit solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Aligned’s footprint will span more than 2.5 GW of critical capacity across more than 40 data centers at full buildout.

The majority of the group’s operations remain in North America, however, Aligned recently expanded into Latin America with its acquisition of Latam data centre provider, ODATA. The group’s growing Latam operations include data centres in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

“We are excited to partner with the Mubadala team in support of Aligned’s continued growth trajectory and expanding data center platform, as well as a collective focus on building a more sustainable future through innovative, efficient infrastructure," added Andrew Schaap, chief executive officer at Aligned.

"This investment is a testament to our world-class data center solutions, high-caliber teams, and ability to quickly address the growing capacity demands and requirements of our loyal hyperscale and enterprise customers across the Americas.”

This latest investment builds on Mubadala’s growing digital infrastructure presence in the US. In June of this year, Mubadala pledged to invest US$500 million in Brightspeed, a US-based broadband and telecoms services company.

Headed by its executive director, Mounir Barakat, Mubadala’s global digital infrastructure portfolio includes the likes of Princeton Digital Group, which Mubadala invested US$350 million into back in 2022.

The company has also invested £800 million into CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full-fibre provider.