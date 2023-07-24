Freshwave connects One Nine Elms in ‘first’ for UK residential buildings

The residential-led development has two towers rising 42 and 57 storeys high and are linked together by a glazed bridge.

Freshwave will connect both towers at One Nine Elms through a distributed antenna system (DAS) which will provide assured connectivity from basement to rooftop for everyone in the buildings.

It is a UK first for residential buildings with all four mobile network operators offering connectivity in the lifts of the building.

The DAS will provide 4G connectivity immediately as well as an upgrade path to 5G and other technologies in the future.

One Nine Elms has two towers with both enjoying connectivity from all four operators, including throughout the 5-star Park Hyatt Hotel, in public areas, guest rooms at the hotel’s back-of-house operations.

“We’re thrilled to be working with R&F Properties UK and look forward to marking another UK first with our lift solution,” said Brendan Hourihane, senior director at Freshwave.

“This project has been several years in the making and it’s always great when a developer understands the importance of mobile connectivity and engages with us from the early stages of the project.

“Luxury residential deployments are uniquely challenging from a radio frequency perspective as there’s a delicate balance to strike between the most effective tech deployment while also meeting the aesthetic demands of a high spec environment.

“We’re pleased to be bringing connectivity for all four operators to this prestigious London address.”