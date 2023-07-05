CMI and ZOI ink partnership on IoT and IoV Innovation in the Middle East

"We are excited to join forces with ZOI, the premier global wholesale service provider in the region, in this strategic partnership," said Alex Lee, managing director of CMI Middle East.

“By combining our strengths and expertise, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of M2M, IoT and IoV solutions in the region where we see huge growth potential. This collaboration will enable us to better serve our customers and meet the evolving demands of the digital era.”

Using CMI's expertise and technical capabilities, and ZOI's global network and wholesale industry knowledge, the partnership is set to drive innovation and unlock new business opportunities across the M2M, IoT and IoV landscape.

Launched in May, ZOI is a joint venture between Zain Group and Omantel to offer international wholesale services to customers worldwide.

“CMI’s success in delivering pioneering M2M, IoT and IoV solutions aligns perfectly with ZOI's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge technological services to meet the increasing demands of our customers," added Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI.

"This collaboration is set to be a key that unlocks a treasure of opportunities and catalysing digital transformation across various industries. Our advanced 5G international roaming setup in ZOI’s countries of operations is forming the foundation to offer the connectivity that such services continuously require.”

The partnership between CMI and ZOI is likely to have a significant impact on the M2M, IoT and IoV landscape in the region, driving the adoption of smart technologies and digital innovation.

In related news, March saw CMI signed an MoU with NeutraDC to advance the Indonesian data centre market.