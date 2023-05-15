Zain, Omantel form wholesale joint venture

Zain Omantel International (ZOI), as the joined entity will be called, will cater to the end-to-end telecommunications needs of operators in the Middle East, as well as international carriers, data centres, hyperscalers, as well as content and cloud providers seeking services within the region and beyond.

The company will manage all international wholesale requirements of Zain and Omantel operations in eight countries, serving over 55 million customers.

In a release, both companies said that the venture will reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness through access to low latency and high-capacity services over its extended footprint.

“This strategic value-enhancing partnership reflects the next stage of industry collaboration and advancement and represents another significant milestone of our ‘4Sight’ profitable growth strategy,” Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain vice chairman and Group CEO said.

“It also demonstrates our commitment to transforming the business and creating synergies while extending our reach and capabilities to provide the highest quality services to our customers.

“ZOI is ideally positioned to evolve into a significant international player on the wholesale telecommunications scene that will benefit both Zain and Omantel on financial, commercial and operational levels.”

Sohail Qadir has been appointed as the CEO of ZOI. Qadir previously spearheaded the development and expansion of Omantel’s international wholesale business.

During his 13-year stint as vice president of wholesale at Omantel, he successfully positioned the company on the global map, increasing revenues on the way.

Qadir said: "The region has matured in terms of the scope and consumption of reliable wholesale services, and this strategic partnership in this integral part of the telecommunications business is well-timed to capitalise on global trends.

“I look forward to leading ZOI in delivering differentiated services to regional and international customers alike and providing increased value and enhanced customer-experience to all associated stakeholders across our extensive operational footprint."