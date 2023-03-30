China Mobile signs MoU with NeutraDC

According to the terms of the MoU, NeutraDC and CMI will work together to meet the needs of Chinese companies in the Indonesian market.

“It is very exciting to have this opportunity to collaborate with NeutraDC to provide our customers with even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to expand their business to Southeast Asia," said Daniel Zhang, managing director of CMI Indonesia.

Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and its digital economy has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between 2015 and 2019 according to a research report from Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

The growth has been driven by factors such as a large and young population, a rising middle class, increasing smartphone penetration and government support for the digital economy.

NeutraDC operates a hub of PT Telkom Data Ekosistem (TDE) data centres in Indonesia and boasts over 171 million active internet users.

In a joint release, the two companies said Indonesia presents a huge potential market under the strong economic ties between China and Indonesia.

Over the past decade, Chinese companies have invested in start-ups emerging in Indonesia in areas such as e-commerce, OTT, fintech and digital entertainment.

"This partnership is an important step in Indonesia's digital economy," said Andreuw Th.A.F, CEO of NeutraDC.

"We have extensive experience supporting Chinese businesses in this region and understand the challenges they face.

“Through this MoU, we will provide Chinese companies with a comprehensive solution to enter the Southeast Asian market, along with knowledge and support to help them navigate the complexities of doing business in the region."