AtlasEdge and LINX partner on network expansion in Manchester

The partnership will see the transformation of AtlasEdge's existing Salford site into an interconnectivity hub, with customers able to connect directly to LINX's members and services in Manchester.

“With the continued growth in demand for LINX Manchester, we are really pleased to be able to be partnering with AtlasEdge," said Jennifer Holmes, CCO for LINX.

"Manchester has such a vibrant digital scene right now and provides such a diverse hub for interconnection from London.”

LINX Manchester is the Internet exchange point for the north of the UK, where over 150 national and international networks are present and peering. According to the company, the interconnection hub run by LINX is close to hitting 400Gbps of traffic.

AtlasEdge announced the expansion of its existing Manchester site in December 2022. Two new facilities will provide colocation IT capacity and low-latency services to AtlasEdge’s end users, allowing near-instant connectivity and collaboration. LINX currently has a physical technical setup in five data centre locations in Manchester.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with LINX, one of the world’s leading internet exchange points,” said Dan Thomas, SVP of sales at AtlasEdge.

“This move bolsters our service offering in one of the UK’s fastest-growing digital and media hubs, allowing our customers to significantly scale their peering relationships.”

In related news April saw LINX confirm an extended partnership that will see Digital Realty’s colocation services made available to LINX’s membership community.

At the same time, AtlasEdge secured a scalable €725 million facility, giving it the capital to build new demand-led, efficient and sustainable sites across Europe.