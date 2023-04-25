Digital Realty and LINX partner on enhanced connectivity solutions

As a reseller of Digital Realty's data centre services, LINX gives its members access to a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions, including direct connections to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

"We are delighted to welcome LINX, a longstanding customer and partner, to our reseller program," said Séamus Dunne, managing director, UK&I, Digital Realty.

"As one of the world's leading internet exchange points, LINX has an impressive track record of delivering high-quality services to its members. We look forward to working with the team to provide even greater value to its customers moving forward."

The partnership builds on the longstanding relationship between Digital Realty and LINX, in addition to LINX’s interconnection platforms in London and Ashburn, Virginia. In 2019, Digital Realty partnered with LINX and other European Internet exchange point operators to develop a common, standardised application programming interface, which was later made available in Digital Realty’s data centres across Europe.

"We're very proud to have become an official reseller of Digital Realty services. At LINX, we pride ourselves on our extensive interconnection portfolio," added Jennifer Holmes, chief commercial officer at LINX.

"Our strong partnership with Digital Realty allows us to provide even greater value to our members globally. We look forward to working closely with Digital Realty on future joint opportunities."

LINX provides mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, and peering services to its 950+ membership community spanning all major cloud, data communications, financial, and enterprise companies across more than 85 countries.

Through this partnership with Digital Realty, LINX will further expand its network capabilities and enhance its service offering to its growing membership base.