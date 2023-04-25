AtlasEdge secures €725m to scale across Europe

The finance package consists of €525 million in committed debt financing and a further €200 million uncommitted accordion.

The accordion feature enables AtlasEdge to target capital toward customer-led growth projects and expand the facility based on future demand.

Having already underpinned the company’s recent acquisition of Datacenter One, the new facility gives AtlasEdge the firepower to execute further strategic M&A and build new efficient and sustainable sites throughout Europe’s key markets.

“We are delighted to have partnered with a group of top-tier financial institutions whose ambition matches our own and are willing to continue to support us in the future”, commented Ron Huisman, CFO, AtlasEdge.

“This is a bespoke and highly sought-after facility with in-built flexibility that allows us to move rapidly to realise new growth opportunities."

The financing also includes sustainability-linked targets focused on efficiency and renewable energy usage.

This aligns with the company’s mission to build a sustainable digital society with the shared importance of sustainable investment by the lending group.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO of AtlasEdge added: “We are pleased to have closed our inaugural large-scale debt financing, which will enable us to continue to meet surging customer demand for digital infrastructure closer to the end user. The backing of ING and the wider syndicate represents a strong endorsement of the AtlasEdge mission to build a pan-European Edge data centre platform.”