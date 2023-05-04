Nokia awarded nationwide 5G RAN contract with Orange Jordan

Once completed, the deal will enable Orange Jordan to provide enhanced connectivity and capacity to its customers as well as to lay the foundations for the future digital transformation of the country.

“5G technology will have an evolutionary impact on the Kingdom of Jordan stimulating growth and enabling advanced services for the benefit of both industries and consumers," said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Orange Jordan to support the country’s path to digital transformation.”

Specifically, Nokia will provide Orange Jorden with 5G RAN equipment from its AirScale portfolio powered by its ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and will replace Orange Jordan’s entire existing RAN network.

The deal also includes the latest generation massive MIMO radios with support for high RF bandwidth as well as AirScale Baseband and Dual-band Remote Radio Head products.

In addition, Nokia will supply its Single RAN solution that enables one base station to run 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G technologies at the same time.

Orange Jordan will also use Nokia’s NetAct network management system to enable a consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management, as well as digital design, deployment and technical support services.

Orange Jordan aims to provide 5G services to 50% of the country's population within four years followed by 5% year-on-year growth.

In related news, last month Nokia partnered with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India.

As part of the partnership, Nokia will supply the latest WDM optical network solutions for Lightstorm’s network expansion into the Eastern and Northern regions of the country.