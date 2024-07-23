Tillman Fiber secures $1bn in new funding for Florida fibre network expansion

Tillman Fiber announced today the successful closing of $815 million in committed debt financing. The capital boost, coupled with a new credit facility providing up to $200 million in additional term loans, will support the deployment of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks throughout Florida.

Tillman Fiber announced in March the expansion of its 100% fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Florida, paving the way for rapid deployment of high-speed and reliable fibre infrastructure across the state.

The financing arrangement was led by a syndicate comprising Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Société Générale, and Banco Santander, S.A., New York Branch.

"This additional financing represents a transformative moment for Tillman Fiber as we accelerate the deployment of our FTTH network in Florida and beyond," said Phil Cusick, chief financial officer of Tillman Fiber.

"Our open-access infrastructure model is instrumental in providing high-quality broadband services to communities and supporting our broader mission of promoting digital inclusion. With the rise in remote work, the increasing demand for 8K video streaming, gaming, and the growing significance of artificial intelligence applications, our network is exceptionally positioned to meet these evolving requirements. We are honored to have the backing of such a distinguished group of financial partners and customers who share our commitment to advancing connectivity."

The new financing comes in addition to an initial investment of $250 million from Northleaf Capital Partners, a global private markets investment firm.