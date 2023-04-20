Nokia and Lightstorm to boost Indian digital infrastructure

As part of the partnership, Nokia will supply the latest WDM optical network solutions for Lightstorm’s network expansion into the Eastern and Northern regions of India.

The deal includes integration and consulting services to assist Lightstorm in deploying Nokia’s C+L band WDM optical line system solutions, which also enables protection features to ensure network resiliency in the event of fibre cuts.

“Nokia’s DWDM products offer high capacity and automation to enable cutting-edge digital services for enterprise customers across India,” said Vinish Bawa, head of enterprise, webscale and emerging business, India at Nokia.

“Our partnership with Lightstorm showcases our industry-leading portfolio in optical networking which will be integral to the Digital India vision.”

Lightstorm provides carrier-neutral digital infrastructure to enterprise customers in India. The SmartNet long-haul route in India offers next generation architecture for enterprise customers with reduced latency, 100% uptime and full end-to-end control and management capabilities.

The company is extending its partnership with Nokia as it expands coverage east and north across large swathes of India.

The extended network uses Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) optical transport platform and incorporates its fifth-generation coherent optic chipset (PSE-V) to expand total capacity to multi terabytes.

The boost will help Lightstorm to offer added capacity for its existing customers and also onboard new customers with a significantly higher baseline of services and benefits.

Rajiv Nayyar, CEO at Lightstorm, said: “Our partnership with Nokia will help us achieve our goals of rapid network route expansion with the benefit of added capacity.

“The expanded coverage will help Lightstorm cater to our customers’ increasing demand and help drive the Digital India vision.”