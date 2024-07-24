Grid Telecom to build Greece to Saudi cable system

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to connect Saudi Arabia to the Island of Crete, extending westwards to major destinations in Europe and eastwards to the entire Arabian Peninsula.

The partnership will lead to additional “transformative projects that create long-term value, such as the development of hyperscale-ready data centres, providing gateways between continents”, Grid said in a release.

"We are continually looking for ways to strategically expand our services to partners and customers. In this framework, our collaboration with Dawiyat Integrated in building a new cable system, will support the implementation of a new corridor between Greece and Saudi Arabia,” said Kostas Agathakis, Chairman of Grid Telecom.

“Moreover, it will enhance the strategic role of Crete as a regional open-access interconnection node in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans”.

Dawiyat Integrated, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has licenses to build and operate international cable systems and cable landing stations.

The company will continue to work with Grid to bring advanced data transport solutions to the market.

Wael Ali Al-Ghamdi, the CEO of the company said: “With the increasing demand for connectivity regionally and globally, Dawiyat Integrated is continuously working on enhancing and extending its international network.

Our partnership with Grid Telecom in a consortium to build a new cable system will increase our network's resiliency and reach. Leveraging on the strategic position of Crete, it will create a new cable system, interconnecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Greece and the Balkans, providing a new entry point to Europe”.