Dialog, Axiata Group and Bharti Airtel to merge Sri Lankan operations

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Airtel will be given a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka. Airtel would accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog once the transaction has been completed.

Discussions between the parties are ongoing as well as those with the relevant regulatory authorities. The deal is also subject to the signing of definitive agreements as well as regulatory and shareholder approvals.

In related news, earlier this month Airtel confirmed plans to partner with Bridgepointe Technologies (Bridgepointe), a tech advisory firm, to enable US enterprises expand into India and Africa to using Airtel’s digital infrastructure solution.

Through this partnership, Bridgepointe will use its presence in the data centre market to offer all of Airtel’s products and services as part of their portfolio.

While back in March, Axiata Digital Labs said it is to collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide its digital telco services to AWS customers.

The partnership will deliver a seamless and enhanced experience with ADL's Axonect product suite running on AWS.

Specifically, ADL will provide customers with its suite of systems and tools, such as its digital business support system (BSS), 5G and cloud optimised business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) platforms, and multi-domain orchestrators on AWS