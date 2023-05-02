Airtel and Bridgepointe launch global channel partners program

“At Airtel, we have massive network investments, a strong product ecosystem and a large customer base, especially in India and Africa," said Vani Venkatesh, CEO of Global Business, Bharti Airtel.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Bridgepointe to extend our extensive suite of products to their customer base.”

Through this partnership, Bridgepointe will use its presence in the data centre market to offer all of Airtel’s products and services as part of their portfolio. These offerings include global connectivity solutions, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), International private leased circuit (IPLC), data centre and SD-WAN.

Additionally, the partnership will capitalise on Nxtra by Airtel’s network of data centres in India offering services to several leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments across the country. Nxtra’s commitment to sustainability and achieving net zero by 2031 will also be at the forefront of Bridgepointe’s outreach.

“We are pleased to partner with Airtel in the Indian and African marketplace, one of the marquee suppliers in the region,” said Mel Melara, VP of sales and head of the data centre practice at Bridgepointe Technologies.

“With our relationships and Airtel’s reach and credibility in the market, we are confident that we can create substantial opportunities for companies looking to expand their digital businesses into these regions. This partnership is a prime example of how Bridgepointe's Data Center practice continues to expand its reach worldwide to benefit our enterprise customers.”