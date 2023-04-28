euNetworks completes dark fibre network acquisition in Belgium 

Announced in March, Paula Cogan, chief executive officer of euNetworks, commented at the time: “This acquisition will strengthen euNetworks’ leadership in European infrastructure by enabling us to expand across Belgium while maintaining our focus on delivering unique and scalable network routes to our customers between key data centres.

"It also presents compelling investment opportunities as we look into adjacent geographies with our customers to give them an end-to-end experience and as we focus on the ongoing densification of the high-demand bandwidth region of FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris).”

With the acquisition complete, integration of the duct-based network is underway, with 1,660km of fibre spread across routes in Brussels and long-haul routes across Belgium. The new infrastructure also creates unique investment opportunities as euNetworks looks into adjacent geographies with customers to give them an end-to-end experience.

“With today’s transaction close, we’re now rapidly integrating the network and working closely with our new customers, suppliers and partners,” said Cogan.

“The added reach in Belgium and new and unique routes in Brussels and across the country benefit our customers. I am excited for the opportunity ahead as we continue strengthening our leadership in European infrastructure.”

euNetworks continues to invest in its network by building unique routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key hyperscale data centre sites, data centre clusters and network aggregation points.

An example of this includes an exclusive partnership on the CrossChannel Fibre to deliver ultra-low latency services between London and Madrid.

Announced in March, euNetworks will also be selling dark fibre services on the network, which uses the first subsea cable to be laid in the English Channel for more than 20 years.