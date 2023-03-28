euNetworks to use CrossChannel Fibre for London-Madrid route

London-based euNetworks will also be selling dark fibre services on the network, which uses the first subsea cable to be laid in the English Channel for more than 20 years.

Paula Cogan (pictured), CEO of euNetworks, said: “CrossChannel is a new system serving an important connectivity route between the UK and the continent.” The main customer for the link will be the financial services community, who will use ultra-low latency services between London and Madrid.

“We’re delighted to be working with Crosslake and being able to exclusively offer our euTrade ultra-low latency solution on CrossChannel Fibre to the financial sector,” said Cogan.

The CrossChannel Fibre is owned by Crosslake Fibre, the company that also runs subsea and sub-lake services in North America.

Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake, said: “Our system delivers a new unique route, approaching Paris from the north-west, and is therefore diverse from existing systems. That’s an important differentiator to the segments CrossChannel serves – wholesale carriers, data centre operators, content, cloud and network service providers, hyperscalers, government agencies, media and entertainment, and financial services.”

Last May Exa Infrastructure also took capacity on the cable to link data centres in the UK and France. It took a single fibre pair of the system, a 550km cable system with end-to-end fibre running between Slough, west of London, and Paris, including a 149km subsea stretch from Brighton on the south coast of England to Veules-Les-Roses in northern France.

This non-repeatered system contains 96 fibre pairs, each enabling over 20 terabits per second of capacity throughput.

euNetworks focuses on delivering high bandwidth data centre-to-data centre connectivity between and within European cities, owning, operating and building duct and fibre-based critical infrastructure. The company has provided market-leading fibre-based optical ultra-low latency services to the high-frequency trading community for several years through its dedicated network platform, euTrade. This new London to Paris system offers customers ultra-low latency to Madrid and additional options and onward connectivity to the rest of Europe.

Cogan said: “euNetworks builds and invests in long haul fibre networks to connect the key data centre hubs across Europe. Those networks support our customers’ future connectivity needs and are critically important to business today.”