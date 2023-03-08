euNetworks to expand dark fibre network with Belgian acquisition

Built in the late 1990s, the Business Branch is made up of a duct-based network with 1,660km of fibre with unique routes across Brussels and long-haul routes across Belgium. It has 13 data centres and has access to additional high-bandwidth sites.

The addition of the long-haul infrastructure will deliver dark fibre and lit services to euNetworks’ existing customers. The network recently underwent several upgrades and will support euNetworks’ customer bandwidth growth requirements.

“euNetworks continues to distinguish itself in the digital infrastructure ecosystem, delivering critical internet infrastructure to customers through an asset-rich business focused on developing and deepening its fibre networks in Europe,” said Paula Cogan, chief executive officer of euNetworks.

“This acquisition will strengthen euNetworks’ leadership in European infrastructure by enabling us to expand across Belgium while maintaining our focus on delivering unique and scalable network routes to our customers between key data centres. It also presents compelling investment opportunities as we look into adjacent geographies with our customers to give them an end-to-end experience and as we focus on the ongoing densification of the high-demand bandwidth region of FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris).”

At the same time, the addition of the Business Branch will complement euNetworks’ existing business strategy, which has a focus on delivering high-bandwidth fibre connectivity between European cities, through investment in its network.

“The network comes with in-place commercial and operational contracts. These include long-term dark fibre contracts that have the potential to deliver incremental revenue to euNetworks, as well as some key indirect channel partner relationships in place that will support further pipeline growth," added Cogan.

"We look forward to welcoming and working closely with these new customers, suppliers and partners. We anticipate a rapid network integration and plan to grow a team in Belgium to support our new stakeholders.”

The transaction is due to be completed by the end of April 2023.