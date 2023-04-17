Quantum Switch appoints its first chief operating officer

In his new role, Buckingham will oversee all day-to-day operations of the Quantum Switch business with a focus on delivery and creating robust, flexible structures that meet the demands of hyperscale tenants as well as local businesses and investors.

Prior to joining Quantum Switch, Buckingham worked for CBRE as managing director for the data centre solutions business across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Before that he spent six years at Google where he led data centre construction in the Netherlands and was the regional lead for delivery of its cloud capacity in EMEA.

"Mike’s appointment is the next phase in this journey as we scale-up and create the foundations to become one of the most significant players in the industry. His experience, attitude and approach made him the standout choice to be our first COO,” said Tim Bawtree, founder and chief executive at Quantum Switch.

Buckingham’s appointment comes as Quantum Switch continues to grow. The company won its first contract to deliver and operate six data centres in Saudi Arabia in February 2022 and has broken ground on four further projects as well as in excess of $3 billion funding secured.

“Quantum Switch is a high growth business with a unique proposition and a refreshing approach to doing business, which is deeply rooted in transparency," said Buckingham.

“Unlike in established markets. We must simultaneously build skills and capability as we deliver capacity. In emerging markets, resources and expertise must be created and nurtured in close collaboration with local partners to create long term added value to the overall ecosystem in each region that we operate. I believe that this approach sets us apart from anyone else in this sector.”

Buckingham began working with Quantum Switch in Q1 2023 and reports directly to Bawtree.