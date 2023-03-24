Free Trial
NTT and KDDI team up to promote 5G/6G global standards

Natalie Bannerman
March 24, 2023 12:48 PM
Optical networking.jpg

NTT and KDDI Corporation (KDDI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote global standardisation in optical networks.

The span of this collaboration includes optical transmission technology, mobile network technology and its operations management technology. Together both companies will accelerate open innovations with global partners, with the aim of contributing to global standards.

To date, NTT and KDDI have led the research and development of optical networks in Japan for both domestic terrestrial links and ultra-long haul and high-capacity optical subsea cable systems. The two have successfully implemented the high-capacity optical communication systems in the real-world environments.

Entering into the 5G/6G era, the data volume generated from smartphones and other devices is estimated to increase more rapidly year on year as a result significant information transmitting, processing, and storing is required, implemented with low power consumption.

As a result, NTT and KDDI decided to work together to realise such all-photonic networks based on their experience in R&D activities over the ICT domain.

The specifics of the MoU will see both parties collaborate on the standardisation of transmission characteristics for All-Photonics Network with both high speed and the best quality; the standardisation of All-Photonics Networks with Mobile Communications; and the standardisation of orchestration technologies.

In related news, February saw Samsung Electronics selected by KDDI to deliver its cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) Core for KDDI’s commercial network in Japan.

In the same month, two SoftBank companies have launched a 10Gbps broadband service for enterprise customers in a wholesale deal with rival operator NTT.

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
