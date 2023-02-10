Samsung to power KDDI 5G SA network in Japan

One fully deployed, Samsung’s 5G SA Core will deliver lower latency, high reliability and 5G-enhanced capabilities to KDDI’s network.

The solution supports both 4G and 5G networks, offering seamless migration from 4G to 5G. It is designed with features that ensure the stability and reliability of the network such as an overload control feature to counteract sudden traffic spikes as well as geo-redundancy support.

For geographic redundancy and diversity, Samsung and KDDI are operating multiple cores in various locations, with each core dimensioned to pick up loads in the case of an outage at one of the active cores.

“We strive to provide the best mobile experiences to our customers through network innovation and our advanced 5G SA network will offer immense capabilities,” said Toshikazu Yokai, managing executive officer, general manager of mobile network technical development division at KDDI.

“With Samsung’s 5G SA Core, we will offer unprecedented speed, instantaneous connectivity and high reliability which could bring numerous new experience value for consumers and enterprises. We look forward to continue advancing 5G networks to stay ahead of our customers’ needs.”

The standalone architecture will enable KDDI to create an independent 5G network, enabling lower latency capabilities as well as to optimise network slicing — a feature that requires a full 5G SA Core.

Along with this deployment, Samsung is also providing KDDI with a range of its 5G solutions spanning RAN to Core, as well as solution which support the operator’s low, mid and mmWave spectrum bands, including Massive MIMO radios.

“KDDI has been at the forefront of opening up the next frontier of 5G services and we are proud to see our long-term collaboration deepen with new opportunities as we drive continuous innovation and realise technology vision together,” said junehee lee, executive vice president, head of global sales & marketing, networks business at Samsung Electronics.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with KDDI to reshape the 5G services landscape in Japan and achieving new 5G milestones.”