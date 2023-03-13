New owner of EdgeCore appoints Kestler as CEO

Kestler (pictured) succeeds Tom Ray, who served as co-founder and CEO for more than five years.

He was appointed by Partners Group, which bought EdgeCore last year, and says it will invest “up to US$1.2 billion” on the acquisition and build-out of existing and future data centre sites.

Managing director Ed Diffendal said: “Lee has an extensive track record of successfully growing and scaling brands in the data centre industry, with a special focus on working alongside hyperscalers, leading enterprises and cloud providers.”

Kestler has been in the industry since the 1990s, when he worked for Exodus Communications, later absorbed into Savvis. He was chief commercial officer of Vantage Data Centers until June 2021. But it’s clear that he has also been advising Partners Group for the past few months.

He said: “I have been thrilled to work with the EdgeCore team and Partners Group and lead the board since Partners Group’s investment in Q4 2022.”

Kestler added: “Following Partners Group’s strong commitment to investing for growth, including our pledge to safety and sustainability, the EdgeCore team has all the ingredients to continue executing at scale across the globe.”

Diffendal said: “We are excited to welcome him into his new role in driving EdgeCore to new levels of growth and success.”

The company started work on two Silicon Valley sites at the start of this year.