Partners Group rows data centre footprint with EdgeCore acquisition

Through the investment, Partners Group will acquire EdgeCore’s existing and under construction sites and fund future acquisitions and buildouts.

EdgeCore selects, builds and commercialises data centres for the world’s largest cloud, internet and technology companies.

Ed Diffendal, Managing Director, Co-Head Private Infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, says: "Through our thematic investing approach, we found rising demand for data centers in the US as service providers deploy more capacity to support businesses migrating to the cloud.

“EdgeCore is a unique next-generation infrastructure investment due to its strong portfolio of data centre sites, advanced pipeline of shovel-ready assets in strategically important markets, and talented management team. We look forward to building out the platform."

Partners Group says EdgeCore is well-positioned to benefit from global digitisation themes such as the growth of cloud computing, machine learning, AI and 5G technologies which are driving increasing demand for data centre processing and storage.

The firm adds that this will only be accentuated by the growth of mobile traffic which is expected to surge by 24% CAGR through to 2027.

"EdgeCore differentiates itself through a combination of superior site locations, excellent reliability, flexible customer solutions, and speed to market,” added Tom Ray, CEO of EdgeCore.

“We build data centres in areas that maximize our pool of potential customers and design them to the performance standards of the top hyperscale customers.

“We have identified a pipeline of opportunities across the US and believe Partners Group's extensive experience working with infrastructure platforms, coupled with its financial resources, will enable us to execute on current and future opportunities."