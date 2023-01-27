EdgeCore breaks ground two Silicon Valley data centres

Located in Santa Clara, California, sustainably designed and engineered to meet growing customer demands, the LEED designed campus will support 72MW of IT load across 540,000 square feet of space. Utility power will be available at the site through Silicon Valley Power starting in Q1 of 2024.

"EdgeCore entered 2023 poised for rapid growth and today's announcement of our Silicon Valley campus groundbreaking is the exciting start to a busy year of development," said Jeff Dorr, president and chief financial officer at EdgeCore.

"To ensure the exacting standards of our customers are exceeded, EdgeCore's commitment to infusing sustainable building and operational practices in each high-performance, ready-for-occupancy data centre we construct continues with this Santa Clara facility."

The company's new Silicon Valley data centre campus will be sustainably designed to achieve LEED BD+C Silver certification; Energy Star certification; Water Utilisation Effectiveness (WUE) of .01; power usage effectiveness (PUE) of <1.30; and the availability of carbon-neutral electricity.

"The Silicon Valley market was built on demand primarily from IT services, but demand from cloud services providers, especially hyperscalers, has dominated the market in the past few years," said Stefanie Williams, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Finding space to build in Silicon Valley is increasingly difficult, however, because land there is often earmarked for residential or commercial use rather than for industrial buildings such as data centres. Power can also be difficult to access in large quantities."

EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group in November 2022, with the firm set to invest up to $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data centre sites.