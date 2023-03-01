Free Trial
AtlasEdge completes acquisition of four DC1 data centres

Alan Burkitt-Gray
March 01, 2023 12:30 PM
Giuliano Di Vitantonio AtlasEdge.jpg

AtlasEdge has completed its acquisition of Datacenter One, a deal that brings more than 140 customers for its four data centres.

The deal, announced in October 2022, means AtlasEdge takes ownership of two data centres in Stuttgart and one each in Düsseldorf and Leverkusen, as well as additional locations under construction.

“The acquisition of DC1 is another significant moment in our journey to build Europe’s leading edge platform,” said AtlasEdge CEO Giuliano Di Vitantonio (pictured).

“Germany is Europe’s largest economy and a key strategic market characterised by robust demand for infrastructure closer to the end user.”

AtlasEdge is the company that in late 2021 acquired 12 data centres from Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) for an undisclosed sum. Colt has been moving from the edge to hyperscale data centres, and started work on one in west London this week.

The senior management team at DC1 remains unchanged following the transaction – for which no price has been disclosed – and will continue to run the business at a local level.

Its CEO, Wolfgang Kaufmann, will report into Di Vitantonio, who said: “The deep local knowledge and expertise offered by Wolfgang and his team will prove invaluable as we consolidate our presence in the country and continue our customer-led expansion.”

