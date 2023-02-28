Colt breaks ground on 57MW west London data centre site

These will be the third and fourth hyperscale data centres in London by Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS).

Niclas Sanfridsson (pictured), CEO of the data centre company, said: “We worked closely with the local community and stakeholders through the planning process to intricately shape all aspects of this development, to outline the economic benefits it will bring, and to explain the critical role that data centres play in all of our daily lives and most importantly what opportunities this brings for the local communities.”

Colt announced in January 2022 that it had sold 12 edge colocation centres across Europe and was expanding its hyperscale data centres in Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The Hayes site, to be called the London 4 Data Centre, is part of that plan, which called for 100MW of IT power. They will provide more than half of that 2022 target, 57MW of IT power, designed to support the requirements of large enterprises and cloud service providers.

This site will be powered by 100% renewable energy, heat pump technology and back-up biodiesel powered generators.

There is further land on the site to develop a third data centre, with 30MW of IT power, said Colt DCS.

Richard Wellbrock, VP of real estate, said: “Colt DCS will operate the data centre once it is complete. We very much see ourselves as part of the local community. That’s why we wanted to share this significant moment with all the key stakeholders we have worked with along the way, including local schools and other neighbours with whom we are building long term partnerships to deliver social value in the area. This is truly an exciting journey for us all.”

Colt said London 4 Data Centre will create around 230 permanent jobs, 350 constructions jobs and 50 apprenticeships.