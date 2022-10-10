Atlas Edge buys Germany’s DC1 and promises more acquisitions

DC1’s data centres – two in Stuttgart and one each in Düsseldorf and Leverkusen – will be added to AtlasEdge’s existing operations in Berlin and Hamburg.

AtlasEdge CEO Giuliano Di Vitantonio (pictured) called it “a highly strategic transaction for AtlasEdge”.

He added: “Germany is an important part of our expansion plans and a market that has seen customer demand rise across multiple metros. Acquiring DC1 transforms AtlasEdge into Germany’s leading distributed platform, with ready-to-sell capacity in key locations across the country.”

Star acquired a majority stake in DC1 – formerly known as Globalways – in August 2016 and initially committed, in partnership with the founders, about €60 million of growth capital for the company’s expansion into the German regional market.

It separated and sold the hosting and metro connectivity divisions in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Wolfgang Kaufmann, CEO of DC1, will be joining AtlasEdge’s management team. He said: “We have experienced first-hand the rising demand and growth potential in the German market, and this is a fantastic next step for us. Our combined locations, ethos and ambition are all the right ingredients, and we’re very excited to be joining AtlasEdge.”

AtlasEdge said it “expects to make significant additional investments” across Germany.