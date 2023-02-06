Ex-Superloop exec Timothy Wong opens HK office for Avelacom

Wong (pictured) was senior director for sales and strategic alliances at Superloop and then joined Xenith Infrastructure Group when DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital bought out the Hong Kong and Singapore activities of Superloop in 2022.

He said that Avelacom will focus on financial services from its new office. “The financial services industry is fast-paced and continually evolving and there’s a lot to do here. I’m delighted to be able to lead the firm’s expansion in the region and address our clients’ connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions plans for the future.”

Avelacom has a network that extends from Moscow westwards to Europe and North America and eastwards into Asia.

The company said Wong’s appointment “strengthens Avelacom’s expertise and will enhance further the firm’s APAC growth strategy that includes new customers, new points-of-presence (PoPs) and new products tailored for the region”. Avelacom opened a Singapore office in 2018.

CEO Aleksey Larichev, who according to LinkedIn is now based in Latvia, said: “We welcome Timothy and value his deep and diverse expertise across the region. He combines exceptional product and service knowledge along with direct selling skills. He is well connected with the local community of enterprises, vendors, and our clients. We are sure of his leading role in the region and his capabilities to run our new Hong Kong office successfully.”

Last year Avelacom opened a low-latency route to Istanbul, Riyadh and Tel Aviv. In 2020 it launched a Chicago-Tokyo back-up route. Five years ago it upgraded its London-Moscow route and in 2016 it connected the Dubai Gold & Commodity Exchange.