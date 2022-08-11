Avelacom invests in low latency network in the Middle East and Turkey

The IT infrastructure and data solutions provider says these new routes will encourage global traders to accelerate their presence in the region for continuous hedging and repositioning.

The connectivity portfolio includes three flagship routes including London to Riyadh, New York to Tel Aviv and Frankfurt to Istanbul.

Aleksey Larichev [pictured], CEO of Avelacom said: “As a connectivity provider for the financial services industry we need to identify new trends quickly.

“This allows us to connect to growing trading venues using our built-and-ready low latency infrastructure and established partnerships.

“This is how we see our leadership role: bringing the lowest latencies and network performance benchmarks to new markets.”

Until now, smaller markets in the region were not sufficiently covered by vendors, the company says.

The company adds that it will have a “first-mover” advantage in attracting financial services firms that operate algorithmic trading and require ready-to-go low latency network infrastructure and managed services.