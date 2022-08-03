New owners of Superloop south-east Asia unit say Xenith IG is ‘Goh’

The new company, owned by DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital, has a fibre platform serving hyperscalers, data centre operators, carriers and enterprises in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Australian carrier Superloop announced the sale of the business in October last year for A$140 million (US$103 million).

DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital have hired Clement Goh (pictured), former south-east Asia head of Equinix and then ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC). According to Xenith IG, Goh took on his new role this week.

He said: “DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital are global leaders in building digital infrastructure businesses, and I am excited to partner with them to deliver dense and high-quality fibre networks serving the current and future requirements of our customers.”

Earlier in his career, Goh held business development positions at Dell, Oracle and Hewlett-Packard.

Justin Chang, managing director and head of Asia at DigitalBridge, said: “We believe Xenith IG is ideally positioned to capitalize on the significant growth of network demand observed in Asia-Pacific. … Clement brings a deep understanding of the connectivity and data centre businesses in this region, and we look forward to working with him to grow the Xenith IG platform into a premier fiber infrastructure provider in this region.”

Columbia Capital partner John Siegel said: “Growth in data centre capacity in Asia Pacific is creating meaningful demand for resilient fibre infrastructure.”

Columbia has put in place its venture partner Bill Cook as executive chairman of Xenith IG. He is executive chairman of Bandwidth Infrastructure Group Holdings. In 2012, he founded SummitIG and led the company’s unprecedented growth in northern Virginia.