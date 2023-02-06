DRC’s OADC Kinshasa to go live Q2 2023

Located in Kinshasa, the capital of DRC, within TEXAF’s Silkin Village, the 2MW OADC Kinshasa is a partnership between Open Access Data Centres (OADC), part of the WIOCC Group and TEXAF, an investor in the DRC.

"This data centre, and others we have in the pipeline for DRC, are changing the narrative and opportunities for large and small enterprises, Government departments, and international content networks and cloud operators to localise in the country. As a result, we are already in advanced discussions with a number of potential anchor tenants about establishing their presence in our facility," said Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC.

"Partnering with TEXAF, with their local knowledge, experience and understanding of the local business environment in the DRC, ensures that our approach to developing and expanding our capabilities in the DRC is consistent with - and tailored to - local requirements and demands, and that we help businesses and the country as a whole to contribute to and benefit from the digital transformation of Africa. The facility will join a growing network of interconnected, open and carrier neutral data centres across the continent."

Left to right: Christophe Evers, Texaf CFO & chair of OADC-Texaf Digital (DRC), and Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres

Once live, OADC Kinshasa will boost the country’s IT, colocation, and support the cloud infrastructure requirements of businesses and enterprises, improving efficiency and accelerating digitisation.

In addition, the open, carrier neutral facility will create the first interconnect and peering ecosystem in the country across multiple carriers, internet service providers, content providers and Internet exchanges.

“We are proud to be partnering with OADC in the creation of another essential building block of the digital ecosystem here in the DRC," added Philippe Croonenberghs, chairman of TEXAF.

"This fully validates our strategy of attracting international industry leaders such as OADC to the country and specifically into our new SILIKIN VILLAGE digital hub. It is also an affirmation of our standing and reputation in the country.”