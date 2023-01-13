euNetworks adds 14km hollowcore fibre to Basildon - London route

This new route is connected to the 14km of hollowcore fibre cable the company deployed in September 2022.

The initial deployment was carried out in collaboration with Lumenisity, a provider of next-gen hollow core fibre solutions, which supplied its CoreSmart cable, which is based on NANF hollowcore technology to enable transmission over long distances and is compatible with regular single mode fibre.

“We continue to be focused on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers and look forward to deploying longer routes of hollowcore fibre in the coming quarters,” said Paula Cogan, chief executive officer of euNetworks.

“We have great teams focused on deploying this product on our network to maintain market-leading latency margins in our euTrade services.”

With this new development, euNetworks now offers an end-to-end hollowcore fibre route from Basildon to The London Stock Exchange in London with no mid-span amplification. In line with previously deployed hollowcore routes, its use is exclusive to euNetworks and its customers, and delivers ultra-low latency performance.

The news follows euNetworks' successful deployment of three hollowcore fibre-based routes with future deployments to target further ultra-low latency metropolitan and long-haul routes across Europe in support of its high frequency trading customers.

In related news, December saw Stephanie Lynch-Habib, formerly of Colt, the GSMA and InterCloud, join euNetworks as its new president.

Due to start on 15 January, she will be responsible for all operating aspects of the business.

It follows the earlier news that Paula Cogan will take over from Brady Rafuse as CEO of euNetworks from 1 January 2023, with Rafuse, stepping into the role of chairman of euNetworks’ board.